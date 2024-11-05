Monday Night Live Welcomes the Penny Peaches on November 11

The 34th season of Monday Night Live keeps moving along with an in-studio performance by the Penny Peaches on Monday, November 11.

The Minneapolis alt-Americana act features sisters Hattie and Grace Peach (with their dear dad, John, often pitching in behind the drum kit). Their songwriting draws on the classic sounds of country music, and their performances features warm harmonies that enhance the rich storytelling found in the lyrics.

The Penny Peaches most recent album, Good for Me, was released in August, and you can check it out on their Bandcamp page.

Catch the Penny Peaches on Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC-88.1FM at 9:00 p.m. (CST) on November 11. Alternatively, you can stream the station online. Either way, you also have the option of watching the show live online and on UTVS.