Monticello man dies in Highway 10 crash near Becker Speedway

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

BECKER, Minn. — A family is in mourning after a Monticello man died from crashing his pickup into a semi truck trailer in Sherburne County.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Highway 10 and Liberty Lane/Rolling Ridge Road intersection near Speedway gas station in Becker.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 44-year-old Derrick Sartwell of Monticello was driving westbound on Highway 10 when he veered into the trailer of a semi truck stopped in the left turn lane. The semi truck was waiting to turn onto Liberty Lane.

Troopers say its unknown if Sartwell wore a seatbelt or was impaired at the time of the crash.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi truck driver was not hurt.