Monticello man hospitalized after single-car crash without wearing seatbelt

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

MONTICELLO TWP., Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol says a Monticello man sustained life-threatening injuries after crashing his car into a ditch without a seatbelt on.

Around 8 a.m. on Monday, October 14, troopers say 82-year-old Sidney Rissell was driving southbound on Highway 25 in Monticello Township when his car left the road near Wright County Road 37, crashed into the ditch and rolled.

Rissel was brought to Hennepin Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

The crash is under investigation.