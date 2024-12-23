Montrose man pleads guilty to causing a fatal crash that killed Becker man

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

SHERBURNE CTY., Minn. — A Montrose man is facing more than 13 years in prison for fleeing law enforcement and causing a fatal crash that killed a Becker man.

On July 6, 2024, 21-year-old Bradley Johnson was driving a stolen pickup truck when a deputy saw the vehicle and began to follow him, with speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.

The deputy lost sight of Johnson in Becker before seeing a cloud of dust and debris where the pickup collided with multiple vehicles.

Thirty-six-year-old Christopher Vyskocil was driving the vehicle that was hit first. He sustained critical injuries and died nine days later.

Johnson pleaded guilty on Thursday, December 19, 2024, to fleeing an officer resulting in death, receiving stolen property and criminal vehicular operation.

The plea agreement calls for a sentence of 160 months in prison.

His sentencing is scheduled for March 7, 2025.