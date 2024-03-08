Moose population remains “relatively stable for nearly a decade,” DNR says

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

The Minnesota DNR says the moose population in the state has “remained relatively stable for nearly a decade.”

According to the Minnesota DNR’s 2024 population survey, the most recent population estimate is just under 3,500.

While estimates suggest continued stability in the population and reproductive success, researchers say moose remain at risk given the long-term trends, like climate change, parasites and predator impacts on calf survival.

