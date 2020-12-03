More Free Campus COVID-19 Testing Events Before Winter Break

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud State University will be holding two more free saliva testing events for students and employees in the Atwood Ballroom.

With many traveling for Thanksgiving, the Minnesota Department of Health recommends that people test 7-10 days after Thanksgiving travel and gatherings and before students travel home during Winter Break.

The first testing event will take place next Monday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. The second testing event will occur on Tuesday, Dec. 15 from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Both in the Atwood Ballroom.

Walk-ins are available or you can register at Huskies Connect to save time. Avoid eating, drinking, or chewing gum within 30 minuets prior to completing the test.

If you can’t make the event, test on the go kits will be available from Dec. 3-18 at multiple SCSU campus locations. These include Atwood Information Desk, Husky Tech and Administrative Services Information Desk.

Test results will be emailed directly with their results within 48-72 hours.