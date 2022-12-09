More than $8.4 Million in Broadband Funding Coming to Stearns, Benton and Sherburne Counties

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

Governor Tim Walz has announced that internet providers will receive nearly $100 million to expand broadband coverage to more Minnesotans.

This is the largest single investment in broadband infrastructure in the state’s history and will have big impact in central Minnesota.

The Governor stressed the importance of the funding as broadband connects students to new educational opportunities, provides workers with more flexibility, expands access to healthcare resources and information. It helps us stay connected to the people who matter most.

Stearns County is receiving $5.71 million dollars to support Albany Mutual Telephone and Melrose Telephone, known as Arvig. Benton County is receiving $1.51 million for the Benton Cooperative Telephone Company and Sherburne County has been allocated $1.07 million for Tekstar Communications, also known as Arvig.

Broadband providers who receive state funding estimate it will extend new high-speed internet connections to more than 33,000 Minnesota homes and businesses in 48 counties.

Some of the priorities of the investment include:

Ensure every child has access to the internet, appropriate hardware training and online learning;

Provide affordable access to broadband internet, appropriate hardware and training for every Minnesotan to expand digital equity and access to government services, health care, jobs, community resources and social connection.

List of Border-to-Border Grantees by Counties in Central Minnesota:

Benton, $1,512,951.00

Benton Cooperative Telephone Company, $1,512,951.00

Douglas, $1,212,337.50

Gardonville Cooperative Telephone Association, $1,212,337.50

Kanabec, $9,403,000.00

East Central Energy, $9,403,000.00

Kandiyohi, $4,913,505.50

Federated Telephone Cooperative, $4,913,505.50

Meeker, $327,516.00

Meeker Cooperative Light & Power Assoc. – DBA Vibrant Broadband, $327,516.00

Mille Lacs, $1,594,397.16

Benton Cooperative Telephone Company, $1,118,289.16

Savage Communications Inc., $476,108.00

Pine, Kanabec, $4,750,000.00

East Central Energy, $4,750,000.00

Pope, $4,248,796.00

Hanson Communications, Inc., $4,248,796.00

Sherburne, $1,075,943.50

Tekstar Communications, Inc. dba Arvig, $1,075,943.50

Stearns, $5,721,534.00

Albany Mutual Telephone, $746,964.00

Melrose Telephone Co. dba Arvig, $4,974,570.00

Wright, $2,832,155.00