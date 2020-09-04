Motorcycle Crash in Benton County

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

Benton County officers responded to a crash Wednesday on highway 95 that sent one man to the hospital.

29-year-old Bridget Gohmann of Becker was driving in her Ford Wagon along highway 95 followed by 53-year-old Steven Thole of Foley on his motorcycle.

Gohmann then stopped to turn onto 165th ave NE when Thole’s motorcycle tire hit one of Gohmann’s tires and Thole crashed.

Thole was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital for non-life threatening injuries and it is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash. Gohmann sustained no injuries.