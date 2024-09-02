MPCA issues air quality alert on Labor Day

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Smoke from Canadian wildfires led the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to issue an air quality alert for parts of northern and central Minn. for almost all of Labor Day.

The alert took effect at 8 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 2, and runs until 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

To reduce additional air pollutants, The MPCA says burning permits will not be issued or activated for several counties, including Sherburne and Stearns.

The MPCA expects the air quality to reach the orange and red air quality index.

Red is considered unhealthy for everyone and Orange is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

For more information on the air quality alert, sensitive groups and health effects visit the MPCA current air quality webpage.