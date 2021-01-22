Multi Vehicle Crash on Highway 71

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

Stearns County police were called Wednesday to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash including a tractor.

77-year-olds Marvin Kray and Katherine Kray of Willmar were heading northbound on Highway 71 followed by 29-year-old Daniel Illies of Belgrade, driving a Kenworth tractor/trailer.

24-year-olds Maland Keith of Eagle Bend and Cody Biggs of Browerville were heading southbound on 71 hauling a trailer when they suddenly lost control due to icy road conditions. Keith and Biggs then struck Marvin and Katherine Kray sending them into Illies in the tractor.

None of those involved in the accident were seriously injured. Keith and Biggs were transported to Paynesville Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.