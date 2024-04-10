Multiple Car Break Ins at Different Churches in Monticello, Buffalo

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

Police have received multiple reports of car break-ins at churches located in Monticello and Buffalo.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office reports that the break-ins have affected 13 people.

Video footage shows an unidentified suspect breaking into the driver-side window of one victim’s car at the Quarry Church in Monticello; however, no personal items are missing.

Another report from that same church says items are missing from another car.

People at Connection Point Church and Evangelical Free Church in Buffalo Twp. also reported thefts from other car break-ins.

Police say all the thefts and damage were on April 7. Each case is still under investigation.