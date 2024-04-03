Multiple Streets in St. Cloud Closing Due to Upcoming Construction

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

In the next couple of weeks, multiple roads will close in St. Cloud due to the construction of the Pan Park Place second addition neighborhood improvements.

The following streets will be closed to through traffic starting Monday, April 8, through mid-October:

30th Avenue North from 9th to 12 Street North

32nd Avenue North from 10th to 12 Street North

11th Street North from 33rd to 29th Avenue North

Alleys between 31st to 33rd Avenues N from 10th to 11th Street N

Alleys between 29th to 31st Avenues N from 11 to 12 St N

The alley between 29th and 30th Avenue N from 10th to 11th Street N

A detour will not be posted. Any locals living within the construction site area should use caution.

12th Street North will also be closed from 30th to 32nd Avenue North from Monday, April 15, to late-May. Detours will be posted for this closure.