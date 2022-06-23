‘Music Matters Fund’ In Place for District 742 Schools

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

Thanks to a recent gift of more than $78,000 there’s a new opportunity to support music programs in St. Cloud Area School District 742.

Local Education and Activities Foundation, or LEAF, Executive Director Bruce Hentges announced the donation will be used to set up an endowment with the Central Minnesota Community Foundation. The fund will provide 5% in annual grants to support the district’s various music programs.

Hentges says the endowment can grow with donations from the community, and more funds will be distributed each year. There’s more information on how to support the Music Matters Program at Leaf742.org or by mailing a check to their address, noting the music fund.

LEAF was founded nearly 20 years ago as a fully independent, non-profit organization whose purpose is promoting and enhancing school-based, extra-curricular activities and academic programs in the district.