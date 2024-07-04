National Night Out 2024 is Tuesday, Aug. 6 in St. Cloud; register your neighborhood event now

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships within neighborhoods across the country will happen next month.

National Night Out 2024 will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 5:00 to 9:30 p.m. in various parts of St. Cloud.

The St. Cloud Police Department invites neighborhoods across the Granite City to lock their doors, turn on their outdoor lights and spend the night with First Responders.

The evening will include block parties, cook outs, ice cream socials, contests, youth activities and anti-crime rallies.

To host a National Night Out event in your neighborhood, register on the City of St. Cloud website.

Registration will ensure you have police and fire personnel as well as other city representatives attend your neighborhood.