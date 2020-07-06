National Night Out Event Coming Soon to St. Cloud

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

With all of the stay at home orders and self-quarantining happening in the past few months and more to come, some may be feeling cabin fever and want to get out and have some fun.

This October, neighborhoods throughout the nation will participate in the annual “National Night Out”.

National Night Out is a special time of the year when residents in neighborhoods throughout the area are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening with neighbors and police. Many will be hosting block parties, cookouts, contests, youth activities and anti-crime rallies.

The goal of National Night Out is to bring awareness to issues of crime and drug prevention through community sponsored events.

This year’s National Night Out will happen on October 6th, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. To register for the event and to learn more you can visit the National Night Out page.