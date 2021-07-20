National Night Out in St. Cloud on August 3

Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director

The City of St. Cloud announced their annual community-building celebration, National Night Out will be held on Aug. 3, 2021.

On National Night Out from 5:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. residents in St. Cloud are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights, and spend the evening with neighbors and police.

Many neighborhoods will be hosting a variety of special events including block parties, cookouts, contests, youth activities, and anti-crime rallies. St. Cloud Police Officers, Firefighters, and other safety personnel will visit these activities.

More information can be found on the City of St. Cloud Website.