Jul 20, 2021

National Night Out in St. Cloud on August 3

Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director

The City of St. Cloud announced their annual community-building celebration, National Night Out will be held on Aug. 3, 2021.

On National Night Out from 5:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. residents in St. Cloud are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights, and spend the evening with neighbors and police.

Many neighborhoods will be hosting a variety of special events including block parties, cookouts, contests, youth activities, and anti-crime rallies. St. Cloud Police Officers, Firefighters, and other safety personnel will visit these activities.

More information can be found on the City of St. Cloud Website.

Thank You Underwriters

next
prev