National Weather Service issues Red Flag warning for 39 counties due to extreme fire danger

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for 39 counties in Minnesota on Monday, including Kandiyohi, Meeker, Stearns and Morrison.

The warning for Kandyiohi, Meeker, Stearns and Morrison counties is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A Red Flag Warning means fires can spread quickly and easily become out of control under the dry and windy weather conditions.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will not issue burning permits during this time, and campfires are strongly discouraged while the Red Flag Warning is in place.

For more information and daily updates on current fire risk and open burning restrictions, visit the statewide fire danger and burning restrictions page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/burnrestrictions).