NCAA Division II Volleyball Tournament Regional to Air on Radio X and KVSC HD-2

St. Cloud State University Volleyball has advanced to the NCAA Division II Tournament. For the first time in program history, SCSU is playing host to the regional tournament.

Here at KVSC, we’re going to bring you every bump, set, and spike of regional tournament action.

Starting with the 11:00 AM match on Thursday, December 5th, you can hear every game on KVSC HD-2 and Radio X 97.5 FM. You can listen online at this link or on the TuneIn app.

Here’s the full schedule of matches and your announcers on the call:

Thursday, December 5, 11:00 AM: Nebraska Kearny vs. Washburn. Announcers: Jake Bedell and Nathaly Delgado.

Nebraska Kearny vs. Washburn. Announcers: Jake Bedell and Nathaly Delgado. Thursday, December 5, 1:30 PM: Southwest Minnesota State vs. Central Oklahoma. Announcers: Carl Goenner and Jake Bedell.

Southwest Minnesota State vs. Central Oklahoma. Announcers: Carl Goenner and Jake Bedell. Thursday, December 5, 4:30 PM: Concordia St. Paul vs. Western Missouri. Announcers: Jake Bedell and Joey Hudson.

Concordia St. Paul vs. Western Missouri. Announcers: Jake Bedell and Joey Hudson. Thursday, December 5, 7:00 PM: St. Cloud State University vs. Ouachita Baptist. Announcers: Carl Goenner and Earnhardt Jaworski.

St. Cloud State University vs. Ouachita Baptist. Announcers: Carl Goenner and Earnhardt Jaworski. Friday, December 6, 4:30 PM: TBD. Announcers: Jake Bedell and Carl Goenner.

TBD. Announcers: Jake Bedell and Carl Goenner. Friday, December 6, 7:00 PM: TBD. Announcers: Carl Goenner and Jake Bedell.

TBD. Announcers: Carl Goenner and Jake Bedell. Saturday, December 7, 4:00 PM: Announcers: Carl Goenner and Nathaly Delgado.

Photo credit: Jason Soria