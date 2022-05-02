Nearly 1,300 Students Graduating from St. Cloud State

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

St. Cloud State University will have nearly 1,300 new alumni in the coming months, with more than 1,000 students and their families joining the Commencement events this Friday.

University Communications’ Anna Kurth reports there will be six separate ceremonies Friday in the Ritsche Auditorium in Stewart Hall. By the numbers, graduates are from 25 states and 47 different countries. The ceremonies will recognize associate degree, bachelor’s degree and master’s degree earners.

Photo credit: SCSU Communciations

Economics major and 2022 graduate Hannah Mayhew, of Sauk Rapids, is giving the student address at the first four ceremonies from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Meanwhile Master of Social Work graduate Gabriela Nelson, of Cambridge, is presenting the student address at the 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. ceremonies.