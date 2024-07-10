New roof installation leads to restaurant fire in Stearns County

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

PAYNESVILLE TWP., Minn. — No one is hurt after a new roof installation led to a fire in Stearns County.

Around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office got a call that Hilltop Restaurant off of Highway 55 in Paynesville Twp. was on fire.

The caller reported a fire had started on the roof and everyone inside was being evacuated.

They said crews were installing a new rubber roof when a fire started from the torch being used to join two areas.

Witnesses contained the blaze with fire extinguishers until crews arrived.