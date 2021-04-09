New VP of Student Life and Development at SCSU

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud State University has recently hired a new staff member to assist in keeping students happy and safe.

Dr. Katrina Rodriguez will join St. Cloud State University as the Vice President for Student Life and Development. She will officially start in July.

Rodriguez is coming from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colorado following a competitive nationwide search that attracted a talented pool of leaders for this position.

SCSU President Robbyn Wacker said she is impressed by Katrina’s proven leadership at UNC and her genuine commitment to making a positive impact on the whole student.

She has been a leader and a faculty member in higher education for the past 27 years. For the past 22 years, she held eight roles at UNC.

As SCSU welcomes Dr. Katrina Rodriguez they want to thank Clare Rahm, who stepped in as interim Vice President for 18 months.