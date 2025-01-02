No one injured in St. Cloud shooting incident

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department says around 11:55 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, officers were dispatched to a home following reports of a man with a gun.

Upon arrival, officers found multiple individuals, including adults and juveniles, inside and outside the house.

The investigation determined 44-year-old Willie White, who lived at the residence, was involved in an altercation inside the home. During the incident, White grabbed the firearm and discharged two rounds.

No one was shot, and no injuries were reported.

White is currently being held at Stearns County Jail on charges of Threats of Violence, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police

Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at

www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.