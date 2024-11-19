No one injured in Stearns County house fire

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

STEARNS CTY, Minn. — A house in Stearns County is determined to be a total loss after a fire.

Around 6 a.m. on Friday, November 15, the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a call regarding a house on fire.

The Paynesville Fire Department and Stearns County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene to find the house on fire with heavy smoke and flames.

The preliminary investigation determined the fire to be caused by an electrical malfunction with an appliance.

The owner of the house, 64-year-old, Ronald Lahr, was not home at the time of the fire.

No one was injured in the fire.