Nominations open for Wright County Farm Family of the Year

By Zac Chapman / Assistant New Director

Families operating a farm in Wright County can apply for the annual Wright County Farm Family of the Year award.

Nominees should be Minnesota food producers and have never won the award previously.

Nominees should also have demonstrated a commitment to enhancing and supporting the fields of agriculture and production while also showing involvement in their communities and/or related organizations. Other criteria and information can be found at z.umn.edu/WMMFarmFamily.

The deadline to apply is Friday, March 15. Any questions can be directed to Taylor Herbert at therbert@umn.edu or (612) 394-5229.

All nominations are reviewed by the Wright County Extension Committee.