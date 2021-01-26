Officers Ask for Help Finding Missing St. Cloud Teenage Girl

Photo by Stearns County Sheriff’s Office

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in locating a missing teenager who went missing in St. Cloud on January 19th.

Authorities say 14-year-old Alexus Norberg left her home in St. Cloud without parental permission.

The Sheriff’s Office says she is 5’3, 130 pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, white jeans, black shoes and was carrying a pink backpack. Authorities says her whereabouts are currently unknown.

Those with any helpful information are asked to immediately call the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office at 320-251-4240.