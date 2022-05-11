Old Crow Medicine Show to Kick-Off Paramount Center for the Arts Next Season

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

The Paramount Center for the Arts is bringing a national act to St. Cloud to kick-off their next season of programming.

The arts and culture venue announced two-time Grammy Award winning band Old Crow Medicine Show will be headlining their season opener on Friday, September 30th.

The band is a well known Americana string band from Nashville. They’ve released albums since 1998 and have toured nationally for years. Some of Old Crow Medicine Show’s achievements include being inducted into the Grand Ole Opry and their album Remedy winning a Grammy Award for best new folk album in 2014.

The season kick-off will also include food, drinks and live music. Tickets go on sale on Monday, May 16th.