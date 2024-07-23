Jul 23, 2024

One dead, four hurt in Elk River Hwy. 10 crash

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ELK RIVER, Minn. — A two-car crash left one person dead and four others injured in Sherburne County.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, July 19, the Minnesota State Patrol says a car tried to make a left turn from Highway 10 West onto Gary Street in Elk River when it crashed with an SUV heading east.

The driver of the SUV, 32-year-old Chase Bosshardt from Utah, had been drinking. His passenger, a 36-year-old woman from California, died at the scene.

Bosshardt and the people in the other car involved were injured from the crash but are expected to be ok.

