One Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash at Waite Park Intersection

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota State Patrol has reported a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 23 and 28th Avenue in Waite Park.

The accident happened just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday when 70-year-old Gerald Borth of St. Cloud was southbound on 28th Avenue and making a left turn onto eastbound Highway 23.

Sixty-three-year-old Cheryln Zieglmeier of Eden Valley was heading west on Highway 23 when deputies say she looked down for some reason and struck Borth.

Borth was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.