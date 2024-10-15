One man dies in two-car crash on Highway 10

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

HAVEN TWP., Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol says a Big Lake man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Sherburne County.

Around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, troopers say 75-year-old John Sands of Big Lake was driving westbound on Highway 10 and 48-year-old Kevin Lenzen of St. Cloud was driving eastbound.

Sands was turning left to go onto Lincoln Avenue Southeast when the two vehicles collided.

First responders pronounced Sands dead at the scene.

Lenzen received non-life-threatening injuries and is OK.

The crash is under investigation.