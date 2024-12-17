One man in custody for burglary at Gopher Bargain Center

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department says a St. Cloud man is in custody after attempting to steal items from the Gopher Bargain Center.

Around 4 a.m. on Sunday December 15, 2024, St. Cloud police officers responded to an alarm activation at the store.

Upon arrival, officers heard movement inside the building, and discovered a broken door. A perimeter was quickly established and a search of the premises was initiated.

The suspect, 44-year-old Jason Carson of St. Cloud, was located hiding inside the building with a cart full of items he was attempting to steal.

Carson was arrested and is currently in custody with pending charges.

The investigation remains ongoing.