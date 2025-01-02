One woman injured in early morning crash

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

AVON TWP., Minn. — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says an Albany woman was injured in a crash in Avon Township.

Deputies say around 5 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2024, 71-year-old Margaret Lehner was driving eastbound on 360th Street when her vehicle slid through the intersection of County Road 9 and crashed into a ditch.

There was thick fog and the roads were icy at the time of the crash.

Lehner was transported to St. Cloud Hospital for her injuries.