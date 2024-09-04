Pickup truck fails to stop at stop sign causing crash with injuries in Fairhaven Twp.

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

FAIRHAVEN TWP., Minn. — Three people were hurt after a pickup truck failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed with another car in Fairhaven Twp.

The Stearns County Sherrif’s Office says around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, 59-year-old Betrina Sturges of Watkins was driving eastbound on County Road 146 when she failed to see a stop sign and entered the intersection at County Road 7.

Fifty-three-year-old Barbara Meemken of St. Cloud was driving southbound on County Road 7. She did not have enough time to break and crashed into Sturges.

Meemken did not have a stop sign.

Meemken was hospitalized for her injuries. Her passenger along with Sturges sustained minor injuries and were not hospitalized.

Deputies issued Sturges a citation for failing to stop.