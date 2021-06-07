Police Officer Involved in Waite Park Crash

By Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director

The Waite Park police department were called to a traffic crash involving a St. Cloud police vehicle at the 3200 Block of County Road 74 City of St. Cloud on Sunday.

Their investigation shows that an on-duty St. Cloud police officer was on patrol when the officer saw a minivan driving toward him in the wrong lane. Both drivers tried to swerve to avoid the collision but ended up colliding with each other.

The minivan driver was 20-year-old Grace Fedorenko from Waite Park. She was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for evaluation and believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. The police investigation showed Fedorenko was under the influence of alcohol. Charges of Criminal Vehicular Operation and 4th Degree DWI are pending.

The officer was also brought to St. Cloud Hospital for minor injuries and was released.