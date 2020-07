By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The St. Cloud Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying 14 suspects in the burglary of the Speedway Gas Station.

The gas station at 701 9th Avenue South was damaged during the June 15th and June 16th civil unrest after a St. Cloud Police Officer was shot in the hand.

Suspect #1

Suspect #2

Suspect #2

Suspect #3

Suspect #3

Suspect #4

Suspect #5

Suspect #6

Suspect #7

Suspect #8

Suspect #9

Suspect #10

Suspect #11

Suspect #12

Suspect #12

Suspect #13

Suspect #14

Suspect #14

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department.