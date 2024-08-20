Portion of Hwy. 10 closes Aug. 26-28 in St. Cloud for crews to remove eastbound Hwy. 23 bridge

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A portion of Highway 10 in St. Cloud will close next week for crews to remove an eastbound bridge.

The City of St. Cloud says beginning 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, Highway 10 will close from 15th Avenue Southeast to East St. Germain Street.

The closure is expected to last until Wednesday, Aug. 28, as crews work to remove the eastbound Highway 23 bridge.

Crews will map out a westbound and eastbound detour for drivers.

1 to CSAH 3 back to Highway 10. Eastbound Detour: Highway 15 Southbound to Highway 23 to Lincoln Avenue to 15th Avenue back to Highway 10.

Motorists are still encouraged to find alternate routes or follow construction signs through the work zone.