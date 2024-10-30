Posch Named NCHC Goaltender of the Month

By Kyle Ginsbach/Assist. Sports Director/@GinsbachKyle

St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey’s starting goaltender is taking home some early season hardware. Sophomore goaltender Isak Posch was named the National Collegiate Hockey Conference goaltender of the month for October after he was twice named NCHC Goaltender of the Week in the month as well. Posch has started all seven games for the Huskies, recording two shutouts, 193 saves, a .946 save percentage while winning six of the seven SCSU contests. His 1.58 goals-against average also ranks seventh nationally. It is the first NCHC monthly award for Posch.