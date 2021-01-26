Power in Diversity: UNLEASH JUSTICE Conference

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

With the current climate of the United States and even Minnesota, the conversation of diversity is becoming more and more important.

In the coming days St. Cloud State will proudly host its recurring Power in Diversity Leadership Conference. This year the conference theme will be Unleash Justice and will be held on January 29th-30th.

The conference this year will be virtual and is designed to ensure students have access to the same leadership and personal growth opportunities as an in-person conference.

This year’s guest keynote speakers are as follows:

Yusef Salaam – member of the Central Park Five.

– member of the Central Park Five. Minnesota State system Chancellor Devinder Malhotra – To host a presidential roundtable to discuss Minnesota State’s role in preparing employees for the 21 st century workforce. A diversity Job and Internship Fair and Graduate School Fair will follow the virtual luncheon session.

– To host a presidential roundtable to discuss Minnesota State’s role in preparing employees for the 21 century workforce. A diversity Job and Internship Fair and Graduate School Fair will follow the virtual luncheon session. Crystal Leigh Endsley– Activist and professor of Africana Studies at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, City University of New York.

Please consider joining in on this year’s PIDC. Free registration and conference information can be found online: www.stcloudstate.edu/powerindiversity