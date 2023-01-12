Predatory Offender Moving To St. Cloud This Month

By Alexander Fern / News Director

Price

The St. Cloud Police Department released information that Level 3 Predatory Offender Terry Lee Price is moving into a residence in the 100 Block of 12th Ave North on January 24th.

Police say that the 44-year-old Price knowingly had sexual contact with a teenage girl and has served his sentence. He is not wanted by police at this time.

According to a Minnesota Statute and the Registration Act of 1991, the St. Cloud Police are allowed to inform the public about potential dangers moving into the area.

A public notification meeting will be held at the Police Department on Thursday, January 19th at 6 p.m. Members from the Minnesota Department of Corrections as well as representatives from the SCPD, Central MN Sexual Assault Center and the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center will present information regarding Price as well as the predatory offender registration process. The meeting is open to the public.