Prescription Drug Takeback Day takes place Saturday, October 26, in Wright County

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. — The Wright County Sheriff’s Office and Health & Human Services is hosting a prescription drug Takeback Day for people needing to dispose of their old prescriptions.

The Takeback Day will offer two drop-off locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 26.

One will be at the Corbon’s Grocery Store in Albertville (5698 La Centre Ave.) and the other at Citizen’s State Bank in Montrose (145 Nelson Blvd.).

No liquids will be accepted and those dropping off medications are asked to keep them in the original container with a peeled-off label. If you are unable to peel off the label, the Sheriff’s Office asks that you black out identifying information.

Any medication that’s no longer with its original container should be sealed in a resealable plastic bag.

Both locations will be drive-thru with limited contact.