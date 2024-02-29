Presidential Primary voting will open early in Wright County

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

With the state’s Presidential Nomination Primary on Tuesday, Wright County Elections will be open a couple days before for voters to cast their ballots in-person.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, voters may visit the Wright County Government Center in Buffalo to cast their ballots. Voters living in Albertville, Delano, Monticello, Otsego and St. Michael, may visit their local City Hall to cast a ballot.

The Government Center will also be open until 5 p.m. on Monday.