Princeton Restaurant Reaches Settlement for Violating Walz’s Order

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Princeton restaurant that violated Governor Walz’s COVID-19 Executive Order last month has reached a settlement with Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office

Neighbors on the Rum has agreed to fully comply with current and future executive order pertaining to bars and restaurants.

If the restaurant violates any of the terms, they are liable for a civil penalty of $25,000 to the State of Minnesota.

Neighbors on the Rum was sued on December 17th.