Jan 25, 2021
Princeton Restaurant Reaches Settlement for Violating Walz’s Order
By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director
The Princeton restaurant that violated Governor Walz’s COVID-19 Executive Order last month has reached a settlement with Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office
Neighbors on the Rum has agreed to fully comply with current and future executive order pertaining to bars and restaurants.
If the restaurant violates any of the terms, they are liable for a civil penalty of $25,000 to the State of Minnesota.
Neighbors on the Rum was sued on December 17th.