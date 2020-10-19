Ramp Closures in Big Lake and Elk River Starting Monday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Drivers in Big Lake and Elk River can expect delays as crews will be working on ramps starting today.

Crews will be completing underground natural gas work to the following ramps:

Eastbound Highway 10 ramp to Sherburne County Road 14/County Road 15.

Sherburne County Road 14/15 ramp to westbound Highway 10.

MnDOT says the work will cause closures for at least two weeks.

If you are headed in this area, follow detour signs and add extra time to your commute to avoid delays.