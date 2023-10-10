Reba McEntire creates a-maze-ing opportunity with St. Joseph farm

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. JOSEPH, Minn. — The “Queen of Country” has partnered with 40 farms across the country–one of which in St. Joseph–to create an a-maze-ing opportunity.

Grammy award-winning artist Reba McEntire has partnered with A and G Corn Maze in St. Joseph to create a Reba-themed maze in celebration of her book Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots.

Inside the maze, visitors will be able to look for clues and play interactive games that test their knowledge of the Country star.

They’ll also be able to take photos and win prizes all while Reba’s music is on replay.

Tickets for A and G Corn Maze are $14 for those 12-years-old and up. Entry is free for those younger.

Guests can also enter to win a grand prize trip to Nashville for the one-night-only show “Not That Fancy: An Evening with Reba & Friends” on Nov. 5 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, which includes a two-night hotel stay.

McEntire also partnered with Afton Apple in Hastings.