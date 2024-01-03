Rep. Tom Emmer endorses Donald Trump for 2024 presidential race

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Rep. Tom Emmer announced that he endorses former president Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race.

Emmer, who currently represents Minnesota’s 6th Congressional District and is also serving as U.S. House Majority Whip, made the announcement Wednesday on X.

In the statement, Emmer says “Democrats have made clear they will use every tool in their arsenal to try and keep Joe Biden and his failed policies in power. We cannot let them. It’s time for Republicans to unite behind out party’s clear frontrunner, which is why I am proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for President.”

Emmer is joined by three other Republican Party members of Minnesota’s congressional delegation who endorse the former president. They are Congressman Brad Finstad (MN-01), Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach (MN-07) and Congressman Pete Stauber (MN-08).