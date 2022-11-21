Richmond Man Sentenced Following Racial Crime in Stearns County in 2021

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

Benton Beyer

A Richmond man was found guilty after he drove a car into the house of a bi-racial home in 2021.

The Stearns County Attorney’s Office says 33-year-old Benton Louis Beyer was found guilty of stalking and assault in the second degree motivated by bias after a jury deliberated the case in September.

Beyer was sentenced on November 18 to two concurrent statutory maximum sentences of 105 months in prison, or a total of 8.75 years. The official charges were two counts of assault in the second degree motivated by bias.

Beyer, who is a white man, was convicted of stalking and harassing Andrea Robinson and her family for a sustained period of time and then ramming a stolen a SUV into their home in July of 2021.

Robinson who is a white woman, is married and has two children with an African American man. The criminal complaint that was filed says that Beyer’s actions were motivated by race and that he became fixated on Robinson’s family after his girlfriend cheated on him with an African American male. The Robinson’s house is about half a mile from where Beyer and his ex-girlfriend lived.