Road Closure Alerts Around Cathedral High School

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

In the midst of annual Summer road construction sweeping St. Cloud, more closings are to come.

Beginning Monday, August 19, 7th Avenue North between 3rd and 4th Street North will be closed while construction continues at Cathedral High school.

The closure will last until late August.

In the same area, utility work will close down 6th Avenue North between 3rd and 5th Street North starting Monday, July 6.

This utility work will wrap up around Friday, July 10.