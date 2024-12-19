Ruska Stars In Crush Victory over Storm’n Sabres

Brian Moos / Program DirectorOn Thursday, St. Cloud Crush girl’s hockey junior forward Reece Ruska would score three goals for a thrilling victory over Sartell/Sauk Rapids-Rice.Entering the third period the Crush would find themselves trailing 2-1. Along with a loss to Sartell earlier this month, hope would be low inside the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex.The Crush would drag themselves through the opening of the third period without much life. Junior Liz Bell would bring the game back to a tie for the Crush though, setting up a great finish for St. Cloud.The Crush would be on the powerplay with five minutes left in regulation when Reece Ruska would give the Crush their first lead with her second goal of the game. She would score again just seconds later off a rush to notch a hattrick and give the Crush a 4-2 lead with less than four minutes remaining.The Storm’n Sabres would come up short on a comeback attempt, giving the Crush their fourth win of the 2024-25 season. With the hattrick, Ruska is the first member of the Crush to reach 10 goals on the season. A career night for the junior forward.The Crush now move to 4-7-1 on the season. Their next game is Thursday, Dec. 26 against Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato as a part of a holiday tournament.