Sartell Adopts Watering Restrictions

Grace Jacobson / News Director

Make sure to water on the correct day in Sartell.

The City of Sartell adopted an odd/even water conservation plan for the 2023 season.

The City says the conservation plan comes from an increase in water usage affecting the overall water availability citywide.

The odd/even conservation plans means odd-numbered houses water their lawn on odd numbered days.

Even-numbered houses water their lawn on even numbered days.

Houses with their own well are asked to register the well with the city to avoid fines for watering on the wrong days.