Mar 20, 2024
Sartell Fire Dept. Legacy Award goes to Claude Dingmann
By Grace Jacobson / News Director
SARTELL, Minn. — The Sartell Fire Department handed out its annual awards on Tuesday, which recognize the outstanding achievements, dedication and service within the Fire Department and community.
Active and retired department members attended the ceremony along with city officials and community leaders.
They presented eight awards during the evening and the Legacy Award–arguably the night’s biggest award–went to retired firefighter Claude Dingmann.
His son, Assistant Fire Chief Lucas Dingmann, presented him the award during the ceremony.
Dingmann served 36 years with the Sartell Fire Department. He earned a 99.5% response rate during his time as he responded to 3,500 calls and only missed 18.
Dingmann even started “Saturday Coffee at the Firehouse,” a weekly get together for firefighters to chat and decompress from the week.
To this day, Dingmann still has lunch on Fridays with other retired firefighters.
Other Award Recipients:
Rookie Firefighter of the Year: David Pauna
Firefighter of the Year: Tim Elness
Fire Officer of the Year: Robert Johnson
Leadership Award: Adam Imholte
Chiefs Award: Brian Heim
Public Servant Awards: Brian Heim and Rusty Deters
Teamwork Award: The entire Sartell Fire Department for their “exceptional performance and teamwork” during the apartment fire on Jan. 19, 2023.