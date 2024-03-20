Sartell Fire Dept. Legacy Award goes to Claude Dingmann

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

SARTELL, Minn. — The Sartell Fire Department handed out its annual awards on Tuesday, which recognize the outstanding achievements, dedication and service within the Fire Department and community.

Active and retired department members attended the ceremony along with city officials and community leaders.

They presented eight awards during the evening and the Legacy Award–arguably the night’s biggest award–went to retired firefighter Claude Dingmann.

His son, Assistant Fire Chief Lucas Dingmann, presented him the award during the ceremony.

Dingmann served 36 years with the Sartell Fire Department. He earned a 99.5% response rate during his time as he responded to 3,500 calls and only missed 18.

Dingmann even started “Saturday Coffee at the Firehouse,” a weekly get together for firefighters to chat and decompress from the week.

To this day, Dingmann still has lunch on Fridays with other retired firefighters.

Claude Dingmann – Sartell Fire Department

Other Award Recipients:

Rookie Firefighter of the Year: David Pauna

Firefighter of the Year: Tim Elness

Fire Officer of the Year: Robert Johnson

Leadership Award: Adam Imholte

Chiefs Award: Brian Heim

Public Servant Awards: Brian Heim and Rusty Deters

Teamwork Award: The entire Sartell Fire Department for their “exceptional performance and teamwork” during the apartment fire on Jan. 19, 2023.