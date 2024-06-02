Sartell kicks off summer with SummerFest: June 7-8

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

SARTELL, Minn. — The city of Sartell is kicking off summer this coming weekend with fun for the whole family.

The 31st annual Sartell SummerFest happens this Friday, June 7, and Saturday, June 8, with tons of activities planned.

On Friday, Liberty Bank Minnesota will host Libertyville from 4 to 8 p.m. at Sartell City Hall, a free event with games, prizes, inflatables and more–plus a barbeque with free hot dogs, chips and pop while supplies last from VoigtJohnson Real Estate.

Then on Saturday, the Granite Logistics Parade starts at 10 a.m. along County Road 1 with over 60 floats and marching bands scheduled to participate.

That evening, the Great River Bowl and Partners Pub Street Dance starts at 4 p.m. in the City of Sartell parking lot. Attendance is free with food trucks, bean bags and music by Sparky & Lee until Radio Nation takes over for the night.

For more information, visit www.SartellSummerFest.com.

There will be no fireworks this year from not finding a sponsor.